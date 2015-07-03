FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks have 1 billion euro liquidity: association
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Greek banks have 1 billion euro liquidity: association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek banks have a “liquidity cushion” of 1 billion euros but funds beyond Monday depend on the European Central Bank, the head of Greece’s banking association said on Friday.

Greeks banks were shuttered on Monday for a week after the collapse of negotiations on a new aid deal to keep the country afloat, triggered by a government decision to call a referendum on the bailout terms.

“Liquidity is assured until Monday, thereafter it will depend on the ECB decision,” Louka Katseli told reporters. “The liquidity cushion we have is about 1 billion.”

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.