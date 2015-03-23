FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister cancels London trip as euro zone talks heat up
March 23, 2015 / 12:39 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister cancels London trip as euro zone talks heat up

LONDON (Reuters) - Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has canceled a planned trip to London on Tuesday, the Greek embassy said on Monday.

Varoufakis was due to talk at a conference in London and attend another couple of events but has called the trip off as crucial talks between Greece and its euro zone partners over the country’s need for financial support heat up.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Monday.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
