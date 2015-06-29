Lufthansa says not concerned by Greece crisis

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is not overly concerned about the current political turmoil in Greece, and says it only accounts for a small part of its business.

Lufthansa Group airlines, including units such as Swiss and Austrian, operate around 223 flights a week to Greece.

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Monday that as a global airline selling tickets in 170 countries, Lufthansa was used to dealing with different currencies.

He also added that the crisis could even make Greece more attractive as a destination in terms of prices.