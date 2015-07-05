Greek government must explain next step: Luxembourg PM

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The Greek government must explain how it sees the next steps after Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of a bailout, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said, voicing optimism that a solution can be found.

“The Greek government has to explain how it sees the way forward, respecting European procedures. Negotiations have not become easier, but Europe is strong and I am confident that we find a solution,” Bettel, whose country has just taken over the EU’s rotating presidency, said in a statement sent to Reuters.