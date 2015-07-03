FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macedonian central bank sees no new steps to protect banks from Greek impact
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2015 / 6:48 AM / 2 years ago

Macedonian central bank sees no new steps to protect banks from Greek impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Macedonia’s central bank has no plans for further preventive measure to limit the outflow of capital to Greece, its governor said on Friday.

“The two local Greek-owned banks are well capitalized, have a high liquidity and can operate without support from parent banks. The situation is stable and we plan no further measures,” Dimitar Bogov told Reuters.

The two banks, Stopanska Banka and Alfa Banka, hold 22 percent of banking assets in Macedonia.

The Balkan country on Sunday ordered its banks to pull their money from Greek banks and took steps to limit the outflow of capital to Greece, which faces the risk of financial meltdown after the collapse of talks with its creditors.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.