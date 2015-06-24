FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM Tsipras resuming talks with creditors 2100 GMT
June 24, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras resuming talks with creditors 2100 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will resume talks with senior EU officials and representatives of creditor institutions at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) in Brussels, a Greek government official said.

He would meet at the headquarters of the European Commission with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, Klaus Regling of the European Stability Mechanism and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

The Eurogroup, where ministers had hoped to endorse a debt-for-reform deal to stave off a risk of Greek bankruptcy, ended a meeting earlier in the evening after little more than an hour, saying Greece and its creditors had yet to find a compromise.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

