FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone, Greece to start technical talks on Wednesday: Dijsselbloem
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 9, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone, Greece to start technical talks on Wednesday: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece and experts from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund will on Wednesday start detailed discussions on Greek reforms tied to its emergency financing, the head of the Eurogroup said.

“We agreed today that there is no further time to lose,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

“Discussions between the Greek authorities and the institutions must and will start as of Wednesday ... We agreed that discussions with the institutions will take place in Brussels. In parallel, as needed, technical teams from the institutions will be welcomed in Athens.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.