Greek PM to meet heads of EU Commission, ECB, IMF on Monday

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet the heads of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund on Monday ahead of a summit aimed at reaching a deal over debt talks, his office said on Sunday.

The summit of euro zone leaders was called last week to try to break months of deadlock that has left Greece on the brink of defaulting on 1.6 billion euros of debt repayments to the IMF that fall due at the end of the month.

Tsipras will meet EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde, a statement from his office said.