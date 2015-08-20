FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek opposition party leader to get mandate to form government on Friday
August 20, 2015

Greek opposition party leader to get mandate to form government on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s main opposition party leader Vangelis Meimarakis will meet the country’s president Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday morning to receive a mandate to form a new government, an official from Meimarakis’ New Democracy party said.

Given the arithmetic of the current parliament, New Democracy has little chance of pulling a coalition together after Greece’s left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, making national elections the most likely outcome.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Writing by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by James Dalgleish

