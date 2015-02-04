FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel sees no substantial disagreement on Greece in euro zone
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel sees no substantial disagreement on Greece in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she detected no major difference in opinion between Germany and other euro zone states on the new Greek government’s attempt to renegotiate its debts and the terms of its international bailout.

“I don’t think the euro zone member states’ positions on Greece differ, in substance at least,” Merkel told a news conference with fellow euro zone leader Joseph Muscat of Malta.

Muscat said he was opposed to granting Greece a new debt reduction but was open to debate on its debt conditions.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.