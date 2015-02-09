FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says waiting for Greece's proposal for reforms
February 9, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel says waiting for Greece's proposal for reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks as she holds a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she would wait for Greece to make a sustainable proposal for repaying its debts and other reforms and then discuss what to do next.

“I think what counts is what Greece will put on the table,” Merkel said at a news conference in Washington. European officials have shown little willingness so far to accept a reversal of Greek austerity measures or to extend loans that would buy time for negotiations with Athens.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

