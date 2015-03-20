FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece must respect 'every paragraph' of deal with euro zone: Merkel
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Greece must respect 'every paragraph' of deal with euro zone: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Greece must stick to “every paragraph” of February’s bailout extension deal with the euro zone, though if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comes up with equivalent reforms they will be taken into consideration.

“Every paragraph of the agreement counts,” she told a news conference at the end of a European Union summit, adding that the next step to resolving the Greek crisis was for Tsipras to present a list of concrete reforms in the coming days.

Greece could come up with new economic reform proposals on issues like pensions or taxation “as long as they have the same effect” as the existing commitments, she said, adding that this would be for the European institutions to evaluate.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.