Germany's Merkel says no time to lose on Greece
March 31, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Merkel says no time to lose on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Greece needed to stick to its commitments and though there was some leeway for the new government to make some changes, it needed to fulfil the general framework of what had been agreed.

“I said recently that time is of the essence -- that means there is no time to lose so I think we need to continue working,” she said at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin

