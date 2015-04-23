Merkel says must prevent Greece running out of cash

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that everything must be done to prevent Greece running out of money before a reform-for-cash deal is reached with its international creditors.

Speaking after a private meeting which she described as “constructive” with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of a European Union summit, Merkel said they had agreed to keep the contents of their discussion confidential.

Asked how great the risk was of Athens running out of cash before any deal was reached with the euro zone, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, she said: “Everything must be undertaken to prevent that.”