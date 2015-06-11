FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece agreed to work intensively with creditors: Merkel
June 11, 2015 / 7:49 AM / 2 years ago

Greece agreed to work intensively with creditors: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece told its European partners that it was committed to intense discussions with its creditors to solve all open issues and avoid a looming default at the end of the month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“At the end of the talks there was absolute unanimity that Greece will work intensively and with high pressure with the three institutions in the coming days to solve all open issues,” Merkel told reporters after arriving for a meeting between EU and Latin American leaders.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop

