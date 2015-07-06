Merkel says Greek proposals must be put on the table this week

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Berlin was still prepared to talk to Greece but she stressed that time was of the essence and Athens needed to put some proposals on the table this week.

“We say very clearly that the door for talks remains open and the meeting of euro zone leaders tomorrow should be understood in this sense,” she said in Paris, where she was meeting with French President Francois Hollande for talks.

“But at the same time we say that the requirements for starting negotiations about a concrete ESM (euro zone bailout fund) program are not present at the moment,” she added.