Merkel says hopes for green light for Greek aid talks this week
#Business News
July 7, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says hopes for green light for Greek aid talks this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she hoped to have sufficient reform proposals from Greece this week to be able to ask the German parliament to approve negotiations on a new long-term aid program for Athens.

She said all 28 European Union leaders would meet next Sunday to discuss support for Greece provided Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras put forward detailed reform proposals along with a loan request by Thursday that were considered satisfactory.

If the reform list was adequate and Greece took some prior actions to enact first measures, Merkel said she was sure that short-term finance could be provided to help Athens over its immediate funding needs.

Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
