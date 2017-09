Merkel says Greece must reform to secure credit

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel looks up as she arrives at an emergency euro zone summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece must commit to reforms to secure new loans and stressed as she arrived for a euro summit in Brussels on Tuesday that only days were left to secure a deal.

“There is still no basis for negotiations in the ESM program framework,” she said of Greek plans to request a loan from the European Stability Mechanism.

“Without solidarity and reforms it’s not possible to go where we want to go,” she added. “It’s not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the Greek prime minister will tell us.”