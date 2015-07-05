FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deputy finance minister says Greece wants to keep euro
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 8:58 PM / 2 years ago

Deputy finance minister says Greece wants to keep euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

'No' supporters wave Greek flags as they celebrate in Syntagma square by the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s deputy finance minister said Sunday’s referendum reflected voters’ desire to remain in the euro, while rejecting the terms’ of a bailout offer by international creditors.

“With the referendum results today, we have a message of ‘Yes’ to Europe, ‘Yes’ to the euro but ‘No’ to the terms of the creditors’ proposal.” Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told reporters after a meeting with top bankers.

He also dismissed suggestions that Greece may issue IOUs as a form of parallel domestic currency to pay wages and pensions.

“The government has underlined that its orientation is inside Europe, inside the euro,” he said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.