Greek PM says EU needs urgent plan to tackle migrant crisis
April 19, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says EU needs urgent plan to tackle migrant crisis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attends a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow in this file photo taken on April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged the European Union on Sunday to urgently come up with a plan to tackle a mounting migrant humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.

“The Mediterranean must stop being a graveyard sea and southern European countries a storage of human souls,” Tsipras said in a televised address.

He spoke after a fishing boat packed with migrants capsized off the Libyan coast overnight, killing as many as 700 people in what officials said may be the worst disaster in the Mediterranean to date involving migrants.

Tsipras said the EU plan must lend support to member countries such as Greece and Italy in the Mediterranean, which are bearing the brunt of the waves of migrants and refugees arriving from north Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Gareth Jones

