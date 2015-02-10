FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government to 'legally' oppose Canadian gold mine project
#Business News
February 10, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Greek government to 'legally' oppose Canadian gold mine project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman sits on a bench below a banner that reads "Ouranoupoli says no to gold mining" at Ouranoupoli village, where more than 80 percent of locals oppose the gold mine project, in Halkidiki region, northern Greece, in this picture taken August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s new leftwing government will legally oppose a Canadian-run gold mine in northern Greece, its energy minister said on Tuesday, promising to protect workers at the mine.

“We are against the gold investment in Skouries and we will use all possible legal means to back our position,” Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told parliament.

“In any case we will support all workers at the mines.”

The Skouries gold mine operated by Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corp. in northern Greece was the flagship project of the last government’s foreign investment drive and considered a test case that would reveal whether Greece could protect foreign investors despite local opposition.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
