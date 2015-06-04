FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 2 years ago

Greece cannot accept deal terms proposed by Juncker: deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece cannot accept a cash-for-reform deal under the terms that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was reported to have proposed on Wednesday to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the country’s Deputy Shipping Minister said.

Thodoris Dritsas said Athens would not “surrender” to demands by its international creditors in the negotiations.

“What appears to have been discussed and to have been proposed by Mr. Juncker during his meeting with the Greek prime minister is beneath (our) expectations in every way,” he told Greek TV.

“If reports are confirmed, obviously we cannot accept them.”

Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was “within sight” after months of talks.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by John Stonestreet

