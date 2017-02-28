FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Greek finmin 'optimistic' for inclusion in ECB's QE, if there is a deal by March 20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 28, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 6 months ago

Greek finmin 'optimistic' for inclusion in ECB's QE, if there is a deal by March 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece hopes that an initial deal with its foreign creditors by March 20 will allow its bonds to be included in the European Central Bank's bond-buying program, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday.

"The truth is that I am optimistic, provided that this is wrapped up by March 20," Tskalotos told lawmakers.

Tsakalotos added however that the IMF's participation in the country's current bailout would make the procedure "relatively simple."

Tsakalotos also said that Athens would only agree to a comprehensive package, which would include a deal on primary surplus targets and debt relief measures for the post-bailout period.

Reporting by Michele Kambas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.