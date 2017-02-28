Greek finmin 'optimistic' for inclusion in ECB's QE, if there is a deal by March 20

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece hopes that an initial deal with its foreign creditors by March 20 will allow its bonds to be included in the European Central Bank's bond-buying program, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday.

"The truth is that I am optimistic, provided that this is wrapped up by March 20," Tskalotos told lawmakers.

Tsakalotos added however that the IMF's participation in the country's current bailout would make the procedure "relatively simple."

Tsakalotos also said that Athens would only agree to a comprehensive package, which would include a deal on primary surplus targets and debt relief measures for the post-bailout period.