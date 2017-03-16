FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Finance Minister says hopes for comprehensive deal with lenders by April 7
March 16, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

Greek Finance Minister says hopes for comprehensive deal with lenders by April 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Thursday he was optimistic a comprehensive deal concluding a bailout review with lenders could be reached by April 7.

The review has dragged on for months mainly due to a rift between the European Union and the International Monetary Fund over the country's fiscal goals in 2018, when its current bailout expires, and in the post-bailout period.

"I consider it very possible for a discussion to take place on the entire package, reforms ... a deal on medium term debt and a deal on all issues on April 7," Tsakalotos told a Greek parliamentary committee.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

