FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Far-left Greek minister expects deal, but opposes 'tough austerity'
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

Far-left Greek minister expects deal, but opposes 'tough austerity'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minister of Productive Reconstruction, Environment and Energy Panagiotis Lafazanis arrives for a cabinet meeting at the parliament in Athens May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, leader of the far-left flank of the ruling Syriza party, said on Thursday he expected an aid deal with creditors “soon” but opposed a third bailout with tough austerity measures that would stifle growth.

With hours left to produce a new reform proposal, left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a challenge in convincing creditors while keeping his party on side.

“We don’t want to add a third bailout of tough austerity which will not give any prospect in the country,” Lafazanis told reporters.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.