Greek energy minister says would resign if PM asked
July 15, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greek energy minister says would resign if PM asked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Energy Minister and head of the far-left flank of ruling Syriza party Panagiotis Lafazanis arrives for a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said on Thursday he would quit if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought his resignation, after he and party rebels downvoted a crucial reforms package approved by parliament to stave off bankruptcy.

Lafazanis was among 38 lawmakers of left-wing Syriza who rejected or abstained from a tax and fiscal reform bill required for the country to start bailout talks with foreign lenders.

“If at any point my resignation is sought it would be at the disposal of the (Prime Minister),” Lafazanis told journalists.

“We are lawmakers of this government, we support it wholeheartedly. We support Syriza in government and we support the Prime Minister. We don’t support the bailout,” he said, adding that he did not believe the situation warranted snap elections.

Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
