#World News
March 16, 2016 / 12:17 PM / a year ago

Greek PM to decide on resignation of migration minister after EU summit: spokeswoman

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to welcome European Council President Donald Tusk (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek government has not requested the resignation of its migration minister and any decision will be taken after the prime minister returns from a European Summit in Brussels on Friday, the government spokeswoman told a news briefing.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos had called on Yannis Mouzalas to resign earlier on Wednesday for failing to use the full name of northern neighbor the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in a TV interview, calling it simply “Macedonia.”

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
