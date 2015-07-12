Euro zone finance minister comments on Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Skeptical euro zone finance ministers demanded on Saturday that Greece go beyond painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting which reconvened on Sunday.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS

“Discussions were quite complicated so we hope for more progress today. I think it’s utterly unlikely the European Commission will get a mandate to start formal negotiations as regards a third program or ESM program today. But I think the Eurogroup can prepare and provide input for discussions of the leaders later today.”

CYPRIOT FINANCE MINISTER HARRIS GEORGIADES

“Greece needs an ambitious reform plan and that is what we should mandate the institutions to negotiate today. (Asked if Grexit is out of the way) Definitely yes.”

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

“We didn’t talk about Grexit. As I said yesterday, we have to made adjustments and guarantees for the implementation. With the adjustments we have made a step forward but not with the guarantees.”

“There could be alternative proposals which we put forward to the heads of government. I am always optimistic but it is a very very difficult negotiations because there are many points we have not agreed in between the euro group and in between with Greece.”