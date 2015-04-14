FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mogherini says Europe must show flexibility on Greece
April 14, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Mogherini says Europe must show flexibility on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUEBECK, Germany (Reuters) - Europe must show flexibility in dealing with the Greek debt crisis not just out of a sense of solidarity but to defend the common interest as well, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday.

“If one falls, the whole system falls, I‘m very much convinced of that,” she said.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the German town of Luebeck, Mogherini said the rest of the EU should understand this was not just Greece’s business but their own too and the community should “show flexibility and not just for the sake of solidarity but most of all for sake of common interest”.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, speaking at the same event, advised against “frivolous” talk of a Greek exit from the euro zone, calling for a serious search for a solution.

Reporting by Michelle Martin in Luebeck; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin; Editing Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
