EU's Moscovici convinced will find a deal on Greece
June 4, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Moscovici convinced will find a deal on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he was sure Greece and its creditors would reach an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal and that Greece would remain in the euro zone.

“My deep conviction is that we will find a deal on Greece,” Moscovici told an economic seminar in Brussels organized by the European Political Strategy Centre.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said earlier on Thursday, after late-night talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, that an agreement was in sight.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

