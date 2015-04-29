FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Moscovici says talks with Greece not going fast enough
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Moscovici says talks with Greece not going fast enough

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks at a news conference during an informal meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) in Riga, Latvia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that talks between Greece and its lenders to reach a debt deal were not going fast enough, but that a reshuffle in Athens’ negotiating team was a good sign.

“The discussion is serious, taut and has advanced, but not fast enough and an in insufficient way,” Moscovici told French BFM-TV.

“A consistent, comprehensive and coherent reform program must now be put on the table.”

Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ decision to shake up the team handling the talks after relations between his finance minister and the EU hit a new low, Moscovici said:

“What’s important is that Mr Tsipras is taking back the negotiations himself and is sending to Brussels his people, trustworthy people and people who we can talk to. It’s a good sign.”

Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbe; editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.