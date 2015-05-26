EU's Moscovici says Greek negotiations must speed up

Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici (R) during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Negotiations between representatives of Greece and its creditors need to be speeded up because of liquidity problems in the struggling European Union state, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

“The process is much better, the substance is improving but we’re not there yet,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists in Dublin, when asked about talks between Greece, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

“We are aware of the liquidity problems in Greece, this is why it so important that the negotiations speed up,” he said.