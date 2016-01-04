EU's Moscovici says Athens must respect pension reform pledge

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici urged the Greek government to respect its commitment to reform its pension system and keep the country on a virtuous reform path.

“The Greek crisis is behind us, and what we have with the Greeks since this summer is a real success story,” Moscovici said on French TV channel iTele on Monday.

“The Greek government has met its commitments so far. It must also respect its commitments on pensions. There must be a real pension reform,” the former French economy minister said.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ ruling coalition faces a tough test with the reform of its ailing pension system, a prerequisite for the first review of Greece’s 86 billion euro ($93 billion) bailout agreed in July last year.