Deal still possible on Greece: EU's Moscovici
#Business News
June 29, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

Deal still possible on Greece: EU's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A deal between Greece and its creditors is “only a few centimeters away” and there is still scope for further negotiations, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told French radio on Monday.

Speaking after bailout talks between Athen’s government and foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, and a day before June 30’s deadline for a payment of 1.6 billion euros to the IMF, Moscovici said all must be done to keep Greece in the euro zone.

“We must find a compromise,” he said, asked by French RTL radio whether other EU countries could at this stage make concessions.

He urged Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who at the weekend rejected creditor proposals for a cash-for-reform deal, to reconsider and call for a “yes” vote in the upcoming referendum on them.

Reporting by Mark John; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
