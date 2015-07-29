EU's Moscovici optimistic on third Greek bailout talks

PARIS (Reuters) - European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that talks on a third bailout plan for Greece were taking place in “good conditions” and that the risk of an exit of Greece from the euro zone was gone.

“Grexit is behind us,” Moscovici told Europe 1 radio.

The government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has pushed two packages of measures through parliament this month as a condition for starting talks on a three-year loan worth up to 86 billion euros ($95 billion) to keep Greece in the euro zone.