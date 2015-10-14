EU's Moscovici postpones Athens visit for personal reasons

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici attends a news conference after an eurozone finance ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Luxembourg, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Union’s economic commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, has postponed a trip to Athens scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to “very serious family reasons”, the Commission’s office in Athens said in a statement.

Moscovici was due to hold talks with Greek officials including Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Central Bank Yannis Stournaras.

A new date for his visit has not yet been set.