EU's Moscovici postpones Athens visit for personal reasons

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Union’s economic commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, has postponed a trip to Athens scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to “very serious family reasons”, the Commission’s office in Athens said in a statement.
Moscovici was due to hold talks with Greek officials including Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Central Bank Yannis Stournaras.
A new date for his visit has not yet been set.
