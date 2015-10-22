FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to receive 3 billion euro aid tranche: EU's Moscovici
#Business News
October 22, 2015 / 8:34 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to receive 3 billion euro aid tranche: EU's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk along the commercial Ermou street next to graffiti reading "Troika" in central Athens, Greece, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

PARIS (Reuters) - Reforms carried out by the Greek government are on track and its creditors will disburse the next 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) installment of its aid program, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told French radio on Thursday.

“Greece has done a certain number of reforms, and we are going to give them money, 3 billion euros in all,” Moscovici told Europe 1 radio.

“And in the course of November, December, we will deal with the issue of the recapitalization of Greek banks and Greek debt,” he said.

”The Greek situation is on track as long as every one plays their part, which means carrying on with reforms for the Greek government, and having a constructive attitude for its partners,” Moscovici added.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Dominic Evans

