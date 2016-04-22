EU's Moscovici says lenders close to an agreement with Greece

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference with Portugal's Finance minister Mario Centeno (not pictured) in Lisbon, Portugal March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders are close to an agreement over the economic reforms Athens has to implement to unlock new loans, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

“I can tell you that there was very good progress in Athens. I my view, we are close to an agreement. This agreement is possible. We need for that to have a credible package of reforms, which are economically adapted, financially sustainable and which are socially fair,” he told reporters before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“I‘m confident that with an effort, an agreement is within reach... The targets fixed for the primary surplus in 2018 inside the MOU must be met, but the figures given by Eurostat for 2015 go in the right direction,” he added.