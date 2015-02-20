FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Moscovici tweets from Eurogroup talks: 'We're making progress'
February 20, 2015 / 6:48 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Moscovici tweets from Eurogroup talks: 'We're making progress'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici tweeted from an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers on the Greek bailout negotiations that they were making progress.

“On avance, on avance, on avance...” the former French finance minister tweeted in French, meaning “we’re making progress”.

Earlier negotiators on both sides said Greece and its creditors had agreed a draft text that could form the basis for a final agreement on extending Athens’ bailout program.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Jan Strupczewski

