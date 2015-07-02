FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stoltenberg says Greece will stick to its NATO commitments
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Stoltenberg says Greece will stick to its NATO commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Greece, embroiled in a debt crisis, remains a staunch NATO ally and will continue to observe its commitments in the alliance, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“Greece is a strong and engaged ally in our alliance. I am sure that Greece will continue to be so,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Bucharest through a Romanian interpreter.

“The Greeks underlined several times that they stand by their commitments within NATO.”

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.