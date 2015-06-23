FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek negotiator Tsakalotos says closer to deal, must be viable
June 23, 2015 / 6:59 PM / 2 years ago

Greek negotiator Tsakalotos says closer to deal, must be viable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister and coordinator of the negotiating team for the talks between Greece and its international lenders, Euclid Tsakalotos, gestures during an interview with Reuters at his ministerial office in Athens June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s main negotiator in debt talks with international lenders said on Tuesday the two sides were closer to a deal and said he expected any accord to include a “at least a partial solution” to the issue of the country’s huge debt burden.

“Right now there is a discussion among the technical teams..it is obvious that they will raise objections on some points but we are moving forward on these elements, we are closer than ever,” negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos told Greek state broadcaster ERT from Brussels.

“We have one criteria in negotiations; that the solution be viable.”

Asked whether Greece would pay 1.6 billion euros due to the IMF on June 30, Tsakalotos said: “The deal will have a funding part and that funding part will include at least a partial solution for the debt and therefore we will be able to fulfill our obligations.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by James Mackenzie

