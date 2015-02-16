FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece must be clearer in its demands, Ireland's Noonan says
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 16, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 3 years ago

Greece must be clearer in its demands, Ireland's Noonan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan attends an interview with Reuters at his office in central Dublin February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis must set out exactly what Athens wants from its euro zone peers in talks over its international bailout, Ireland said on Monday, leaving open the possibility of another meeting later this week.

“I don’t think that anything has happened that is really tangible in the discussions over the last few days. In my view it is up to the Greek finance minister now to be more specific in his requests,” Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters.

Noonan also said: “There’s talk about meeting again on Friday, but that is only a remote possibility at present.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.