ECB to discuss Greek bank funding on Monday: Nowotny
#Business News
July 3, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

ECB to discuss Greek bank funding on Monday: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny presents the bank's 2015-2017 economic forecast for Austria during a news conference in Vienna, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will discuss whether to continue its emergency liquidity to Greek banks on Monday, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying by APA news agency on Friday.

He said that the idea of a parallel currency to the euro in Greece - similar to IOUs used in the U.S. state of California - could be a “very short-term” solution, “maybe for a week”. He added, however, that “any money produced outside (the ECB) money monopoly would legally be counterfeit”, according to APA.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
