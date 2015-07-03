ECB to discuss Greek bank funding on Monday: Nowotny

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will discuss whether to continue its emergency liquidity to Greek banks on Monday, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying by APA news agency on Friday.

He said that the idea of a parallel currency to the euro in Greece - similar to IOUs used in the U.S. state of California - could be a “very short-term” solution, “maybe for a week”. He added, however, that “any money produced outside (the ECB) money monopoly would legally be counterfeit”, according to APA.