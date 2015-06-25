Greece says divergence with creditors not big enough to hold up deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The differences between Greece’s proposal and that of its creditors are not big enough to justify failing to reach an agreement, a senior Greek government official said on Thursday.

“The Greek government’s proposal is comprehensive,” the official said. “The differences are small, and are inconsistent with failure to reach a deal.”

The official added that Athens had proposed alternative measures to raise revenues to offset the impact of keeping tax breaks on islands - one of the modifications Greece made to its original proposal this week.

“It strikes us that they keep asking for equivalent measures to change something and when we offer qualitative equivalents they won’t accept them and insist,” the official said.