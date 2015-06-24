FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek official says creditors' proposals fall short, talks go on
June 24, 2015 / 6:24 PM / 2 years ago

Greek official says creditors' proposals fall short, talks go on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (L) speaks with unidentified officials prior to a Eurozone finance ministers emergency meeting in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Wednesday that talks would continue with international creditors on forging a cash-for-reforms deal, but new proposals by the lenders could not be accepted.

“The institutions submitted a new proposal which passes the burden onto wage earners and pensioners in a socially unfair manner and proposed measures to avoid an increase in burden to those who can afford it,” a Greek government official said.

“The Greek side finds it impossible to agree with such an approach. Negotiations are continuing at all levels.”

Negotiations between Athens and lenders would continue after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to participate, a Greek government official said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas

