Schaeuble has not raised 'Grexit' at Eurogroup: Greek official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has not raised the possibility of Greece exiting the euro zone at crisis talks in Brussels discussing aid for Athens, Greek government officials said on Saturday.

“The issue of a Grexit has not been raised by anyone, including Schaeuble, at the Eurogroup meeting,” a Greek government official told Reuters.

Earlier, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) reported Germany’s Finance Ministry suggested two alternative courses for Athens including a “timeout” from the euro zone.

A second Greek official said such reports were never raised at the Eurogroup meeting, where Greece was making a last-ditch appeal to secure billions of euros in international funding assistance to stave off a financial meltdown.