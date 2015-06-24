FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek positions remain 'firm' after talks end, official says
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greek positions remain 'firm' after talks end, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece’s positions in negotiations for a cash-for-reforms deal remain firm and talks with its international creditors will resume at 0900 Brussels time (0700 GMT) on Thursday, a Greek government official said after late-night discussions ended.

Technical teams will meet three hours earlier at 0400 GMT, the official said.

Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default had stumbled on Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the euro zone.

“The Greek government remains firm on its positions,” the official said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matthias Williams and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
