Greek opposition leader says to do all to avoid elections
#World News
August 21, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Greek opposition leader says to do all to avoid elections

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (R) welcomes the leader of conservative New Democracy party Vangelis Meimarakis before their meeting in the presidential palace in Athens, Greece, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative opposition leader Vangelis Meimarakis said on Friday he would try to cobble together a government with parties from the current parliament to avoid a negative impact from early elections.

Meimarakis, who heads the New Democracy party, was formally handed a three-day mandate by the country’s president to try to form a new government earlier on Friday after Alexis Tsipras stepped down as prime minister on Thursday.

He told reporters snap elections expected on Sept. 20 “had no use” and he would try to form a government “in order to avoid, at this moment, all the negative effects that this election could create for a very long time.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
