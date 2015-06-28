FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek opposition leader calls for national unity government
June 28, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greek opposition leader calls for national unity government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Greek conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of the opposition New Democracy party, attends a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras should scrap plans for a referendum on the terms of a cash-for-reforms deal offered by its creditors and try to form a national unity government, the main opposition leader Antonis Samaras said on Sunday.

Negotiations between Greece and its international lenders abruptly halted as Tsipras announced a snap referendum for July 5. Greece will introduce capital controls and keep its banks closed on Monday after the creditors refused to extend the bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash.

“Our country needs to remain in the heart of Europe and in the euro. Mr Tsipras must continue the negotiations,” Samaras said. “If he can’t do that by himself, he should attempt a big national consensus,” he said, referring to a unity government.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams

