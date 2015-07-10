FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Greek main opposition authorizes PM to reach deal with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s main opposition conservatives said on Friday they would back the leftist government of Alexis Tsipras to secure a cash-for reforms deal with the country’s international creditors that will keep the country within the euro zone.

Lawmakers are due to vote later on Friday on proposals presented to Greece’s creditors which include measures to raise taxes, introduce a raft of privatizations and cut public spending in areas such as defense.

“The New Democracy party gives the prime minister not only the authorization to reach an agreement, but also the mandate to avoid the country’s exit from Europe and the euro,” the party said in a statement.

Reporting by Michele Kambas, writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
